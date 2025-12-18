Thursday Morning News – December 18th

Dec 18, 2025 at 07:57
Weather: Winter Storm Warning
- Today – Snow changing to drizzle or periods of rain this morning then to periods of snow or rain near noon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm except 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early this morning then becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.
- Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -14. Wind chill -23 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the day – Wawa Christmas Hampers will begin delivery at 9:00 a.m. If you are receiving a hamper, please ensure someone is home at the time of delivery, as hampers will not be left at the door.
