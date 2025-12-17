Wednesday Morning News – December 17th

Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 9 this morning then rising. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 12 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- The Municipality was out all last night clearing banks back and scraping streets. With the temperature -6, watch for glazed surfaces both for drivers and pedestrians.
- There have been several collisions on Highway 11 this morning, and a long portion has been closed (above). This will shunt more traffic along Highway 17 from Nipigon to the Soo. Drive with care today, as temperatures are expected to drop causing slippery road conditions
