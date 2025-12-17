MILETIC, Francis Ellen

It is with sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ellen on Saturday, December 6, 2025 in Chapleau at the age of 76 years, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Rae-Ellen (Mike), grandchildren Jonathon (Jasmine) and Nicole, great grandchildren; Ava-Rayne, Cashis, Angela, Jacob and Nina, her brother Mike and many friends.

Ellen was a kind and caring person and was a hard worker as a cook throughout her life in the Wawa and Chapleau areas. She was a loving caring mother and had a heart filled with kindness with a sense of humour and adventure.

Ellen was a proud member of Chapleau Cree First Nation and has been residing in Chapleau during the last years of her life.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.