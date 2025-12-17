BUGYRA, Marilyn Eva (nee Scott)

1947-2025

The family of Marilyn Eva (Scott) Bugyra share the sad news of her sudden passing on the evening of Thursday, December 11th in Sault Ste. Marie, ON. Marilyn passed away with 78 years filled of life. Her loving son, Patrick, was by her side the moment of her passing… in her home, as she always hoped, in the company of a loved one.

Marilyn is survived by her children Patrick and Trevor Scott, her stepchildren Bill, Nicholas, Bugyra, and Suzie Mastroianni along with their spouses and her grandchildren.

Marilyn is now reunited with her beloved husband Nicholas James Bugyra (2006).

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Saara and Kaarlo Niemi, along with all of her siblings: Laila Wilkinson, Karen Stiff, Linda Govier, and Kaarli Niemi. They were raised together in Wawa, Ontario.

Marilyn’s zest for life and human connection with people from all walks of life led her into a career of nursing until the time of her retirement from the Plummer Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste Marie, in 2007. She will be remembered fondly for making numerous deep connections in friendship throughout her career and life as well as for being an avid baker throughout the year – but especially during Christmas. Marilyn was also known to be a generous sharer of her gift of communication, laughter, faith, and the financial resources she could offer to support various charities.

Marilyn will be dearly missed by many. But we also willingly let her go in passing to the loving presence of God, her Creator, whom she remained ever faithful towards in times of health and joy with a deep sense of thanksgiving, and during times of struggle and pain with a deep sense of comfort and consolation. The energy, courage, beauty and faithfulness of her life reminds us of the preciousness of our lives in relationship with one another, of how fleeting life is, and how valuable we must hold it and each other in faith of the true meaning of our created lives.

Nothing Gold Can Stay

Nature’s first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf’s a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

~ Robert Frost

Friends and family are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758) on Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the chapel at 12:00 p.m.

As per Marilyn’s wishes cremation will take place afterwards and she is to be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario.

Memorial donations to Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.northwoodfuneral.com