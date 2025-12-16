JERRARD, Robert Edward “Bob”

Passed away suddenly at the age of eighty-four on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at the F. J. Davey home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

He was born in London, Ontario on May 16, 1941, to Albert and Cecilia Jerrard. He will be deeply missed by his three children Terri Beaulieu (Mike), Jeff (Sarah), and Gary (Karen). He will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren Patrick, Cameron, Jayce, Regan and Bryce, brothers Ian and Eric, foster sister Sharon Ward-Zeller and brothers-in-law Harold Solick and Bob Hanna (Judy). Predeceased by his wife, Janet, parents, and sisters (Margaret Jean, Barbara, and Mary). Robert leaves behind many nieces and nephews and close, incredibly supportive friends.

These friendships span his life from training to be a Conservation Officer in Loring, Ontario in the 1960’s, to working for the Ministry of Natural Resources in northern Ontario for over 30 years and serving as a municipal councillor for Hilton Township. He was also a dedicated volunteer which included being on the Grace United Church’s property committee and a member of the church’s choir on St. Joseph Island. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, gardener, and volunteer who always put others’ needs before his own until he suffered a serious stroke in July 2018, which robbed him of the active, busy life he enjoyed.

In the spring of 2026, there will be a celebration of Robert’s life, and he will join his wife, Janet, in the Grace United Church Cemetery on St. Joseph Island.

Memorial donations can be made in Robert’s honour to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, SSM.