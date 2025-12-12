Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – December 12th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late this morning. Flurries beginning early this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local blowing snow this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -18. Wind chill -12 this evening and -25 overnight.

News Tidbits:

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*