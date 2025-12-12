Thursday Morning News – December 12th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late this morning. Flurries beginning early this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local blowing snow this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -18. Wind chill -12 this evening and -25 overnight.
News Tidbits:
