The annual Geminid Meteor shower will be at its finest on the night of December 13 into the morning of the 14th. According to the International Meteor Organization (IMO), the maximum peak of possibly seeing 120 meteors per hour is predicted to occur around 3 am eastern, (2 am central, 1 am mountain and midnight western) on the morning of the 14.

A 23% waning crescent moon will rise late into the morning hours so no big interference this year. This is a weekend event. If cloudy Saturday night it is still visible on Sunday night, but the numbers will be reduced.

These are slow moving colourful meteors generated by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon and will be memorable to witness as they burn up in the atmosphere appearing in different directions of the sky. Some very bright fireballs could also be seen. Start looking around 7 pm local time but as the night moves on and the constellation Gemini rises higher over the next few hours, more meteors will be seen. The brilliant planet Jupiter is up in the northeast around 7 pm and out all night long along with the bright winter stars of Orion – the Hunter.

Best to travel out of town to darker wide-open skies to fully enjoy the show. Do not trespass on private property.