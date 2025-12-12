Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – December 12th

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 4 5
MATHIAS, Danette 1 4 5
SPENCER, Diane 1 4 5
AMOS, Tracy 4 3 4
BONITZKE, Wendy 4 3 4
PARSONS, Rochelle 4 3 5
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 4 3 5
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 4 3 5
CHIUPKA, Lorna 9 2 4
LESCHISHIN, Barb 9 2 4
SZEKELY, Annik 9 2 5
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 2 5
COE, Melanie 13 0 5
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 13 0 4
SWITZER, Anya 13 0 4

Game Schedule for Tuesday, December 16th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm TAVELLA SZEKELY SMITH-MORIN AMOS
MATHIAS COE PARSONS MICHALCEWICZ
8:00 pm CHIUPKA BUSSINEAU SPENCER
SWITZER BONITZKE LESCHISHIN
BYE: TREMBLAY
