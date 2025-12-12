|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|4
|5
|MATHIAS, Danette
|1
|4
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|1
|4
|5
|AMOS, Tracy
|4
|3
|4
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|4
|3
|4
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|4
|3
|5
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|4
|3
|5
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|4
|3
|5
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|9
|2
|4
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|9
|2
|4
|SZEKELY, Annik
|9
|2
|5
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|2
|5
|COE, Melanie
|13
|0
|5
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|13
|0
|4
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|0
|4
Game Schedule for Tuesday, December 16th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|TAVELLA
|SZEKELY
|SMITH-MORIN
|AMOS
|MATHIAS
|COE
|PARSONS
|MICHALCEWICZ
|8:00 pm
|CHIUPKA
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|SWITZER
|BONITZKE
|LESCHISHIN
|BYE:
|TREMBLAY
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – December 12th - December 12, 2025
- Municipality of Wawa Partners with SECFDC to Administer Municipal Accommodation Funds - December 10, 2025
- New Chair and Vice Chair for the Algoma District School Board - December 10, 2025