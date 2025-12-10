Sault College Supporting Algoma Steel Employees Through Info Sessions on Retraining, Upgrading and Employment Services

­­ In response to the recent layoffs announced at Algoma Steel, Sault College is extending support to affected workers through a series of information sessions focused on retraining, upgrading and employment opportunities.

These sessions will be held throughout December and January to help individuals explore available services and education pathways. Participants will learn about employment supports, resume and cover letter assistance, employer connections, and retraining opportunities through programs such as Better Jobs Ontario.

“Moments like this test the resilience of our community, but they also remind us of our strength and ability to come together,” said Sherri Smith, Interim President, Sault College. “These sessions are open to everyone affected; from those working on the front lines at Algoma Steel to contractors and others feeling the ripple effects of the layoffs. Our goal is to ensure that every individual has access to the resources, training, and support needed to move forward with confidence.”

The information sessions are open to anyone directly impacted by the layoffs. Participants can choose from multiple scheduled sessions, each providing an overview of programs and personalized pathways to get back into the workforce.

Event Details:

What: Sault College Info Sessions for Algoma Steel Employees

When: Multiple sessions in December and January

Where: Sault College, 443 Northern Avenue East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Cost: Free (including free parking)

Registration is now open. To find a session time that works best and reserve a spot, visit:

Sault College Info Sessions for Algoma Steel Employees – Eventbrite