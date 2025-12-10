Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin to host The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario in SSM

The (Un)Making of Métis Claims in Ontario, December 13, 14, bringing together leading Indigenous scholars, historians, and community voices to critically examine the historical, political, and legal foundations of the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and its expanding claims across Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) is proud to host a landmark two-day conference titled, December 13, 14, bringing together leading Indigenous scholars, historians, and community voices to critically examine the historical, political, and legal foundations of the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and its expanding claims across Anishinaabe territories.

The event will take place at the Quattro Hotel Conference Centre in Baawating (Sault Ste. Marie), the site of the historic 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty, and will convene participants for open dialogue, critical reflection, and knowledge-sharing about the intersections of identity, governance, and First Nations rights in Ontario.

“This gathering is part of an ongoing effort to protect Anishinaabe sovereignty and ensure that our histories and our ancestors are not misrepresented or misused,” said Earl Commanda, Executive Director of Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin. “The conversations we are facilitating are about truth, about the importance of understanding where these new claims come from, how they’ve been constructed, and why they matter to First Nations.”

Conference Overview

December 13: The conference opens with Breakfast at 8:00 a.m., followed by remarks from MC Anishinabek Nation Lake Huron Regional Chief Scott McLeod at 9:00 a.m.

Day One features four panels exploring the historical formation of the MNO, the gendered and genealogical implications of its “forebearers” narrative, the legal legacy of the Powley decision, and the historical misidentification of “Métis” communities in Ontario.

Highlighted Panels Include:

The Creation of the MNO: From the 1960s to the 1990s

Moderated by Celeste Pedri-Spade and Geraldine King (McGill University), with David Thompson (Anishinabek) — examining the early political formations that gave rise to the MNO and their regional contexts.

First Nation Women No Longer

Moderated by Deb Pine (Anishinabekwe) , featuring Christine Sy (University of Victoria) , Kara Louttit (Omushkego-Eeyou Cree) , and Zoe Todd (Red River Métis, Simon Fraser University) — unpacking the MNO’s “forebearers” concept and its implications for First Nations women and sovereignty.

Revisiting the Powley Decision

A critical exploration of the landmark 2003 case recognizing Métis harvesting rights, moderated by Stacy Tijerina (Anishinabek) and featuring Darren O’Toole (University of Ottawa) , Heidi Bohaker (University of Toronto) , Sara Mainville (Anishinabekwe) , and Stephen Mussell (Red River Métis) .

The History of Communities Identified as Métis by the MNO

Moderated by Brock Pitawanakwat (York University), this discussion highlights regional research challenging the MNO’s historical claims and the erasure of Anishinabek governance practices.

December 14: Day Two continues the conversation with Panel 5: Outlining Opposition to the MNO’s Political Claims, featuring Brock Pitawanakwat, Shelly Moore-Frappier, Darryl Leroux, and Brent Debassige. The day will conclude with closed breakout sessions for participants to consolidate findings and identify next steps for future research and collective action.

Register to access Zoom Link Livestream: UnMaking of Metis Forum here

About Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW)

RHW works on behalf of the 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations to advance collective priorities related to governance, education, and the revitalization of Anishinaabe knowledge, laws, and responsibilities. RHW’s mandate reflects the spirit and intent of the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty — to strengthen nationhood and uphold the relationship between the Anishinaabek and the Crown, grounded in respect, reciprocity, and responsibility.