Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – December 9th

Weather: Snow Squall Warning

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts possible. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

  • Today – Flurries or snow squalls ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -4. Wind chill -13 this morning and -6 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill -11 this evening and -16 overnight.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*