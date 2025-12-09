Tuesday Morning News – December 9th

Weather: Snow Squall Warning
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts possible. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.
- Today – Flurries or snow squalls ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -4. Wind chill -13 this morning and -6 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill -11 this evening and -16 overnight.
