OPP Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) – Arrest made following investigation into suspected irregularities in archaeological reports

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) has charged one individual following an extensive investigation into suspected irregularities in archaeological reports.

In February 2024, members of the OPP ARB initiated an investigation after receiving information of suspected fraud related to archeological surveys submitted to the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, November 24, 2025, T. Keith POWERS, 60 years of age of Aurora, was charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Fraud over $5,000

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.