Manitouwadge OPP – Arrest made following a drug trafficking investigation

Officers from the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a local resident following a drug trafficking investigation.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, members of the Thunder Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Manitouwadge. CSCU was assisted by the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the OPP Manitouwadge Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, Clarence MATHEWS, 68 years old of Manitouwadge was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, section 354(1)(a) Criminal Code

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca