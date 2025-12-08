Mixed Curling Standings – December 4

Standings as of December 4th, 2025.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|4
|5
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|3
|3
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|3
|3
|5
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|3
|5
|GLOVER, Justine
|6
|2
|5
|MORRISON, Matthew
|6
|2
|4
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|2
|4
|HALL, Spencer
|9
|1
|3
|HUFF, Amanda
|9
|1
|4
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|9
|1
|4
|DERESKI, Daryl
|12
|0
|3
|HALL, Dave
|12
|0
|2
Game Schedule for Thursday, December 11th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|HUFF
|HALL
|BUCKELL
|S. HALL
|MORRISON
|TREMBLAY
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|FAHRER
|RAINVILLE
|DERESKI
|DUGGAN
|LESCHISHIN
