Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 4

Standings as of December 4th, 2025.

Team Rank Wins G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 4 5
TERRIS, Tom 1 4 5
BUCKELL, Chris 3 3 3
DUGGAN, Sarah 3 3 5
FAHRER, Tom 3 3 5
GLOVER, Justine 6 2 5
MORRISON, Matthew 6 2 4
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 2 4
HALL, Spencer 9 1 3
HUFF, Amanda 9 1 4
RAINVILLE, Heather 9 1 4
DERESKI, Daryl 12 0 3
HALL, Dave 12 0 2

 

Game Schedule for Thursday, December 11th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
HUFF HALL BUCKELL S. HALL
MORRISON TREMBLAY TERRIS
GLOVER FAHRER RAINVILLE
DERESKI DUGGAN LESCHISHIN
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*