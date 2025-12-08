FONOM Concludes 2025 Board Meeting in Hearst

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) held its final Board meeting of 2025 in Hearst, Ontario, bringing together municipal leaders to discuss key issues and priorities affecting communities across Northern Ontario.

The meeting featured the first President’s Report from recently appointed President Dave Plourde, who acknowledged the demands of the role and expressed appreciation for outgoing President Danny Whalen’s longtime commitment to the organization. Board discussions focused on a range of regional matters, including infrastructure and highway upgrades, forestry communication and engagement, volunteer firefighter training, and municipal service delivery improvements.

FONOM President Dave Plourde observed, “Our December Board meeting provided an important forum to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Northern Ontario. From securing support for Highway 11 and 17 upgrades to improving communication with the forestry sector, these conversations help ensure Northern communities’ voices are heard at both the provincial and federal levels.”

Additional highlights from the meeting included:

Updates on Highway 11 and 17 upgrades and coordination with provincial and federal partners;

Discussion of the federal Hill Days program and its role in strengthening government relations;

Review of local initiatives, including natural gas expansion, waste management concerns, and municipal service improvements;

A review of recent improvements to Bail Reform, while noting that important work remains.

President Plourde added, “We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with government partners and municipalities. By working together, we can advance public safety, infrastructure, and economic opportunities across Northern Ontario.”

FONOM will continue these conversations into 2026, advocating for the needs and priorities of Northern Ontario municipalities.