Thursday Morning News – December 4th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -28 this morning and -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow and local blowing snow. Risk of snow squalls before morning. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature rising to -4 by morning. Wind chill near -17.
News Tidbits:
- Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation) has received $10,000 from Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund to provide the required materials and supplies for continued use of the hydroponic greenhouse.
- EQB, the parent company of Equitable Bank, will acquire all of PC Financial’s products (including the PC Mastercard) for 800 million and is now the exclusive financial partner of the PC Optimum loyalty program.
