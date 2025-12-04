Ladies Curling Standings – December 4th

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|4
|4
|MATHIAS, Danette
|1
|4
|4
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|3
|3
|4
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|3
|4
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|2
|3
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|5
|2
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|2
|4
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|5
|2
|4
|SZEKELY, Annik
|5
|2
|4
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|2
|4
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|11
|1
|3
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|11
|1
|4
|COE, Melanie
|13
|0
|4
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|13
|0
|3
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|0
|3
Game Schedule for Tuesday, December 9th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|AMOS
|PARSONS
|SZEKELY
|MATHIAS
|SWITZER
|TAVELLA
|BONITZKE
|SMITH-MORIN
|8:00 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|CHIUPKA
|MICHALCEWICZ
|SPENCER
|COE
|TREMBLAY
|BYE:
|LESCHISHIN
