Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – December 4th

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 4 4
MATHIAS, Danette 1 4 4
PARSONS, Rochelle 3 3 4
SPENCER, Diane 3 3 4
AMOS, Tracy 5 2 3
BONITZKE, Wendy 5 2 3
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 2 4
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 5 2 4
SZEKELY, Annik 5 2 4
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 2 4
CHIUPKA, Lorna 11 1 3
TAVELLA, Debbie 11 1 4
COE, Melanie 13 0 4
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 13 0 3
SWITZER, Anya 13 0 3

Game Schedule for Tuesday, December 9th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm AMOS PARSONS SZEKELY MATHIAS
SWITZER TAVELLA BONITZKE SMITH-MORIN
8:00 pm BUSSINEAU CHIUPKA MICHALCEWICZ
SPENCER COE TREMBLAY
BYE: LESCHISHIN
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*