Wednesday Morning News – December 3rd

Weather: Snow Squall Watch
Frontal snow squalls likely with a cold front this morning. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow, especially associated with a cold front moving from north to south through the region. Total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High -9. Wind chill near -19. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -25. Wind chill -18 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
