Sault College mobilizes supports for workers affected by Algoma Steel layoffs

In light of the recently announced layoffs at Algoma Steel, Sault College is stepping forward to support affected workers and their families with a comprehensive suite of employment, academic, and personal supports.

“Sault College is part of this community, and many of those impacted are our alumni, partners, friends, and neighbours,” said Sherri Smith, Interim President, Sault College. “We are committed to supporting individuals through this transition with practical, accessible options to retrain, upgrade skills, and explore new career pathways.”

Employment and career support

Sault College is ready to assist affected workers in exploring next steps in their careers through:

Career advising and pathway planning to help individuals understand their options in emerging and in-demand fields.

Resume and interview support, including translating steel-industry experience into transferable skills.

Connections to local and regional employers, and information about short-term training and upskilling opportunities.

Academic upgrading and pathways

For those who may need to update or complete academic credentials, Sault College offers:

Academic upgrading, including literacy, numeracy, and prerequisite courses to support entry into college programs or apprenticeships.

Flexible delivery options (day, evening, online and hybrid) designed to accommodate work, family, and personal commitments.

Advising on how prior learning and experience may be recognized for credit toward future studies.

Student success and wraparound supports

To help learners succeed once they begin their studies, Sault College provides:

One-on-one student success advising to support goal-setting, time management, and navigating the return to learning.

Counselling and wellness supports for students to help manage stress, change, and uncertainty during this transition.

Financial aid and bursary guidance, including help understanding available government and institutional supports.

Programs aligned with regional opportunities

Sault College offers a range of certificate, diploma, degree, apprenticeship, and micro-credential programs aligned with current and emerging labour market needs. These include areas such as:

Trades and technology, including construction, electrical, mechanical, transportation, and related fields.

Skilled and semi-skilled roles in sectors like infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, aviation, and resource industries.

Growing areas such as health and community services, business and leadership, IT and cyber security, and environmental and natural resources.

Many programs are available in shorter, stackable formats that allow individuals to retrain or pivot to new roles as quickly as possible, while building toward longer-term qualifications over time.

Anyone affected by the Algoma Steel layoffs who wishes to learn more about upgrading, retraining, or exploring new education and career pathways is encouraged to contact Sault College directly. Our Student Services and Student Success teams are ready to listen, provide individualized guidance, and help identify options that fit each person’s situation.

To connect with Sault College Student Services and Student Success:

E-mail: [email protected] .

Phone: (705) 759-2554

. (705) 759-2554 Visit: www.saultcollege.ca for more information on programs and supports

“Sault College is an open door and a safe space for all those affected by the Algoma Steel layoffs. We invite you to seek support, explore future opportunities, and perhaps even discover new passions you may not have previously considered. Our commitment is to stand alongside you; not just in this moment, but as you pursue the next chapter in your career and life,” President Smith stated. “We are already working closely with our community partners to develop intentional, relevant programming as more information emerges about upskilling and retraining needs. Please stay tuned for future updates as these new pathways take shape. Our doors and hearts are open; reach out and see how we can help you move forward, together.”