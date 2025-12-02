Tuesday Morning News – December 2nd

Weather: Snow Squall Warning
Snow Squalls continue this morning with an additional of 5 to 10 cm of snow expected until early afternoon
- Today – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local blowing snow early this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -3. Wind chill -15 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill -12 this evening.]
News Tidbits:
- Crazy… the Thunder Bay 50/50 is already at 2.5 million for the December draw!
- PM Carney, announced the following changes to the Ministry:
- Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs, will serve as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.
- Joël Lightbound, currently Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, will also serve as Québec Lieutenant.
- Julie Aviva Dabrusin retains her portfolio, with the new title of Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.
