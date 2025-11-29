Saturday Morning News – November 29th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -19 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -11. Wind chill -11 this evening and -18 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the North Shore Shakedown at the MMCC this weekend, and the last Goose Nest Market on Saturday!
- Congratulations to Dennis Wilson from Ignace, Ontario, he takes home an incredible $2,130,175 as the November 50/50 Grand Prize Winner.
