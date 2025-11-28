Breaking News

Friday Morning News – November 28th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High -6. Wind chill -17 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -11 this evening and -16 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the North Shore Shakedown at the MMCC this weekend, and the last Goose Nest Market on Saturday!
Brenda Stockton
