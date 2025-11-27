Thunder Bay 50/50 Record-Breaking December Draw with $3 Million in Guaranteed Prizes

This December, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation is inviting the community to be part of something truly extraordinary. The Thunder Bay 50/50 will be making history again with its biggest draw ever — featuring an incredible $3 million in guaranteed prizes.

This unprecedented, month-long draw was designed with supporters in mind — the same people who have turned the Thunder Bay 50/50 into one of the most successful hospital lotteries in Canada. It features a record-breaking lineup of opportunities to win, including a guaranteed Grand Prize of $2.5 million plus $250,000 in Early Bird prizes, and $250,000 in Holiday Bonus Draws including $100,000 to one lucky winner.

“This December, the Thunder Bay 50/50 is raising the bar beyond anything we’ve ever done before,” said Foundation CEO, Glenn Craig. “From more Early Bird prizes to brand-new Holiday Bonus Draws, we are thrilled to deliver an experience that reflects the incredible generosity of our community.”

Highlights of the December 50/50 Draw:

$500,000 in Total Secondary Prizes – With 54 chances to win, nearly double the amount from last year, supporters can look forward to more opportunities than ever before.

$250,000 of the Secondary Prizes are Holiday Bonus Draws – Running after Christmas, giving ticket buyers and gift recipients the chance to win big after the holidays.

First-Ever $100,000 Holiday Bonus Draw – Draw will take place on December 31st.

Bonus Numbers and Special Holiday Ticket Package – Back by popular demand, Bonus Numbers and the December only $250 Special Holiday Ticket Package return, offering even more value.

Record-Setting Grand Prize – The Grand Prize is guaranteed at $2.5 million, making the Thunder Bay 50/50 the only hospital lottery in Canada to launch a monthly draw at this level.

In-Store Gift Packages – Every ticket purchased at the Thunder Bay 50/50 store includes a Holiday Gift Package complete with a Christmas card, draw calendar, and signature red envelope.

Five Weeks of Excitement – The December 50/50 draw will run for five weeks, wrapping up with the Grand Prize draw on January 2, 2026.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the enthusiasm of event participants, and the incredible support of Thunder Bay 50/50 buyers, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation has granted more than $67 million to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre over the past six years.

These contributions help ensure that patients in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario have access to the best possible care, close to home.

The December 50/50 Draw Opens Friday, November 28th at 11:30AM! Tickets available online or at the 50/50 Store. People can buy for themselves or give as gifts! To see full details on the December draw, visit: thunderbay5050.ca

** Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase and 18 years of age or older. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 to be eligible for the Grand Prize Draw on Friday, January 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. (Lottery Licence RAF1500864)