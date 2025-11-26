Wednesday Morning News – November 26th

Weather: Winter Storm Warning
- Today – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this morning. Blowing snow this afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High -1 with temperature falling to -4 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning and -13 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Snow and blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -7. Wind chill near -16.
News Tidbits:
- The bottle drive for tonight has been postponed until Wednesday, December 3rd.
