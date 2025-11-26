PM Carney participates in a virtual meeting in support of Ukraine

November 25, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine. The meeting was co-chaired by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, were also in attendance.

The Coalition welcomed the progress made at recent meetings between representatives of the United States and Ukraine. They also commended the significant efforts of President Trump and President Zelenskyy, as well as their respective teams, in working toward a negotiated settlement.

Leaders discussed ongoing efforts to establish a framework for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, noting that some issues remain to be resolved. They underscored the Coalition’s readiness to provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine and reaffirmed the need for continued pressure on Russia, including through economic measures. The Coalition also emphasised that decisions on transatlantic security must be discussed with, and agreed upon, by all those involved.

Leaders recognised the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine’s defence, in the face of continued Russian aggression, while peace negotiations proceed.

The Prime Minister underlined Canada’s continued support for Ukraine and reaffirmed Canada’s willingness to contribute to the success of the peace process in collaboration with key partners.