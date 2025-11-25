East Algoma OPP – Witnesses Sought in November 24th Fatal Collision

On November 24, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) on Causley Street (Highway 17) in Blind River.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision involving an eastbound Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and cyclist. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and the CMV operator failed to stop, continuing eastbound on Highway 17. Police located the CMV a short time later in Algoma Mills and the driver was subsequently arrested and vehicle towed.

A-Bryan CONNELL, 63-years-old, from Plummer Additional Township, was charged with:

Fail to stop at accident resulting in death

Dangerous operation causing death

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 25, 2025.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) attended, and the highway was closed for a considerable amount of time to ensure a proper, thorough, and safe investigation.

Anyone travelling in the area during that time who may have witnessed (or has dashcam footage) the incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Reference occurrence number E251588319.