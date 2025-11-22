Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then periods of snow or rain beginning this afternoon. Fog patches developing late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 1. Wind chill -13 this morning.
- Tonight – Periods of snow or rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Fog patches dissipating late this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -1. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission has been lifted.
- You can find 3I/ATLAS in the morning sky (look east before sunrise) very close to the 4th magnitude star eta Virginis. The comet itself is 10th magnitude, so it is a relatively easy target for mid-sized backyard telescopes.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Winter Road Conditions – Saturday, November 22nd - November 22, 2025
- WMHA – Wawa Travellers U11 & U13 Games this Weekend - November 22, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – November 22nd - November 22, 2025