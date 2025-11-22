Negotiations Update: Agreements in Principle with Canada Post Reached for Both Bargaining Units

After more than two years of negotiations, we have reached agreements in principle with Canada Post covering both postal bargaining units.

This means both sides have agreed on the main points of the deals, but we need to agree on the contractual language that will form the collective agreements that would be put to a vote by the members.

Under the terms of the agreements in principle with CPC, our current collective agreements shall continue to remain in full force and effect. Upon signing the agreements, the Union agrees to pause its strike action, and the Employer agrees to suspend its right to lockout. The Union will retain the right to strike until new agreements are ratified.

Should the Tentative Agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement in principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the Union may continue strike activity.

More Information Coming

Once we have tentative agreements, we will publish more information covering the proposed changes to the collective agreements for both bargaining units. Stay tuned for more information.

This round of bargaining has been a challenging one. But members have stood together for strong public services, good jobs and a sustainable post office.

In solidarity,