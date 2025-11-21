Friday Morning News – November 21

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High 1. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low. Very light snow has begun to fall in Wawa at 8 a.m.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has announced the appointment of Ms. Julie Chenard Azzi as Superintendent of Education.
-
Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s painting El sueño (la cama) or in English The Dream (the bed) sold for $54.7m. The 1940s painting went for more than 1,000 times its original auction price in 1980, according to the auction house Sotheby’s. The painting depicts Kahlo asleep in a canopy bed beneath a skeleton entwined with dynamite.
