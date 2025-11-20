Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain. Rain with periods of snow this morning and with periods of drizzle this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 4.
- Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle changing to 30% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -1.
News Tidbits:
- At its inaugural Board meeting on November 18, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees elected their leaders for the 2025-2026 school year. The CSC Nouvelon has announced that Ms. Suzanne Salituri was reelected as Chair, while Mr. Marcel Montpellier will once again serve as Vice-Chair.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Nipigon OPP – Speeding Leads to Impaired Charges - November 20, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – November 20 - November 20, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions – Thursday, November 20th - November 20, 2025