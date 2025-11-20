Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 20

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain. Rain with periods of snow this morning and with periods of drizzle this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 4.
  • Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle changing to 30% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -1.

News Tidbits:

  • At its inaugural Board meeting on November 18, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees elected their leaders for the 2025-2026 school year. The CSC Nouvelon has announced that Ms. Suzanne Salituri was reelected as Chair, while Mr. Marcel Montpellier will once again serve as Vice-Chair.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*