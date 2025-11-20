Do you remember? For many years, Wawa had a Moonlight Madness… Many stores, the By Hands – all coordinated for the same evening in a blitz of shopping experiences. But like many other Wawa events, it faded away.

Tomorrow, in what may be the start of a new tradition, Canadian Tire is holding a shopping event “The Goose is Loose”, and Red Apple’s event is ‘Moonlight Madness’.

Canadian Tire is having giveaways, Pre-Black Friday discounts, Can-Tire bonus money, Santa and the opportunity to fill his sack with toys for the Wawa Community Christmas Hamper. In addition, Wawa-news hears that the Wawa Firefighters are volunteering their time to help (and rumour is that Sparky will be there!).

Red Apple is holding a “Save the tax from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.” As well, Red Apple’s “Together We Care Toy Drive” is in full swing! From November 13 to December 6, you can help spread joy by donating new, unwrapped toys. Drop them off or buy a toy right here in-store to donate! Their big event will be the ‘Fill a Sleigh/Cruiser Day’ with Wawa’s Emergency Services on December 6th.

A bonus for pet owners looking to treat their favourite cuddle monster… Wagging Tails Kennel (on Government Road) is holding a “Save the tax from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.”. Tracey has sweaters, pet supplies, beauty supplies… and even homemade biscuits. While you are there, you can also get a ticket or two for the Wawa Animal Fundraiser Draw which will be drawn December 13th!

It’s looking like tomorrow evening might be a great time to go out shopping!