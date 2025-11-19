Wedneday Morning News – November 19

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 3. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre is hosting a Silent Auction on December 13th, and they are looking for suitable items for this Fund Raiser. Please drop off at the WGSC on Broadway Avenue, Monday-Friday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. For pickup call Andy 705-856-2884. Thank you
- After six highly successful years competing at the ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association) Division 2 and 3 National Championships, Sault College is proud to announce that its Women’s Hockey Team has been officially accepted into the ACHA’s Division 1. The Sault College Cougars, current members of the Central Collegiate Women’s Hockey Association (CCWHA), will complete their 2025–2026 season in Division 2, where they will pursue their fourth consecutive national championship under first-year head coach Megan Dubas. The Cougars will officially debut in ACHA Division 1 in the fall of 2026.
- Amazing! – The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation is celebrating a historic day for healthcare, approving a record $22,815,488 in funding to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. This represents the largest single commitment the Foundation has ever made — made possible through the remarkable generosity of donors, event participants, and Thunder Bay 50/50 supporters.
