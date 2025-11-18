Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -14 this morning and -3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -11 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission continues.
- Don’t forget to purchase a Smile Cookie at Tim’s if you are treating yourself. Your treat will benefit Iris Place!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – November 18 - November 18, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions – Tuesday, November 18th - November 18, 2025
- Monday Morning News – November 17 - November 17, 2025