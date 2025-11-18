Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – November 18

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -14 this morning and -3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -11 this evening.

News Tidbits:

  • The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission continues.
  • Don’t forget to purchase a Smile Cookie at Tim’s if you are treating yourself. Your treat will benefit Iris Place!
IrisPlace-Smile
