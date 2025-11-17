Breaking News

Monday Morning News – November 17

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -12 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill near -14.

News Tidbits:

  • The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission continues.
  • Musician Todd Snider has died at 59. Todd was hospitalized earlier this week in Nashville, less than two weeks after he sustained injuries in a “violent assault” in Utah.
