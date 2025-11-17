Monday Morning News – November 17

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -12 this morning and -6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill near -14.
News Tidbits:
- The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission continues.
- Musician Todd Snider has died at 59. Todd was hospitalized earlier this week in Nashville, less than two weeks after he sustained injuries in a “violent assault” in Utah.
