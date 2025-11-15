FONOM Urges Canada to Keep VIA Rail Procurement Dollars at Home

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is calling on the Government of Canada to ensure that its upcoming multi-billion-dollar VIA Rail fleet procurement prioritizes Canadian workers, Canadian manufacturing, and Canadian supply chains. FONOM is encouraging the federal government to apply its Buy Canadian principles so that public dollars continue to support economic development, industrial capacity, and skilled employment here at home.

FONOM President Dave Plourde emphasized that Northern Ontario has long been an engine of national development, contributing skilled labour, manufacturing expertise, and resource-driven growth for generations. He noted that keeping major federal investments within Canada ensures that communities across the North can continue to build a resilient and competitive economy.

“Canadian tax dollars should support Canadian workers and Canadian communities,” said President Plourde. “At a time of global uncertainty, Canada must reinforce its own industrial capacity and ensure that major federal procurements strengthen our domestic workforce and supply chains. This is about safeguarding Canada’s future economic security.”

FONOM supports the call for the federal government to consider domestic manufacturing options—particularly those with proven track records, skilled workforces, and established regional supply chains. The association also encourages the Province of Ontario to advocate directly to the Prime Minister and Cabinet to ensure that Canadian-made expertise is central to VIA Rail’s new fleet decision.

“This is an opportunity to invest in our country, our people, and our long-standing industrial strengths,” added Plourde. “Northern Ontario has the talent, capability, and history of delivering for Canada. Now is the time to keep these investments at

home.”

FONOM remains committed to working with all levels of government, industry partners, and Northern communities to advance policies that support economic stability, skilled trades growth, and sustainable development across the region.