It’s that time of year again for our annual Fall By Hand Festival. Not sure why we call it the “Fall” festival as it seems to be more of a “Christmas” festival. Either way, it has been the Fall By Hand Festival for over 40 years. It generally happens on the third Saturday of November and that is this weekend.

The excitement happens this Saturday, November 15th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Vendors will be ready to greet their shoppers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are looking for early Christmas gifts to find, this is the place to be.

There will be all kinds of treasures to find: pottery, paintings, wooden signs, weaving, sewing, books, jewelry, cards, toques, bird houses, driftwood, soaps, candles and so much more. You will be surprised at how talented your friends and neighbours are. Maria Reid, Rachel Presse, Don Charbonneau, Allyson Fortin, Kelly Moore-McKenzie, Lorraine Pihelgas, Heidi Trudeau, Pete Burgoyne, Sarah Beukema, George Karasek , Helene Bradley, Michelle Denis Krell, Ginette Cyr, Tracy Blackmore, Nicole Davis, Havana Thibedeau, Amanda Nolan, Diane Cormier, Rebecca Kemp, Rick Roussain, Barb Leschishin, Debbie MacDonnell, Susan Switzer, Ron Hale, Kaitlin Dube. These vendors all have something unique to offer. (My apologies if I spelled anyone’s name wrong or if I forgot a name.)

Admission to the event is by Silver Collection. Proceeds from this show will be given to the Wawa Christtmas Hamper fund.

Come out this Saturday for a great event.