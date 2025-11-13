East Algoma OPP – No ice is safe ice

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents in local communities near rivers and lakes to practice ice safety as colder weather sets in.

Thin layers of ice have begun forming along area shorelines, but these early-season surfaces are not safe to venture onto. The OPP is committed to keeping communities safe this winter and urges everyone to stay off the ice until conditions improve.

Many factors affect ice thickness and stability, including water type, depth, size, currents, temperature changes, and objects such as rocks or logs that absorb heat. Ice rarely freezes evenly across a body of water-so even when it appears solid, it may not be thick or strong enough to support weight.

Anyone planning to go out on the ice for recreational activities should do so only with experienced outdoor enthusiasts who are familiar with local conditions. Children should never play on or near ice-covered waterways unless closely supervised.

The OPP reminds everyone: “No ice is safe ice” Venturing out onto unsafe ice puts your life-and the lives of first responders-at risk.

For more information on ice safety go to www.redcross.ca or www.destinationontario.com