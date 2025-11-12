Wednesday Morning News – November 12

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Last night, the Northern Lights were seen as far south as Florida, Texas, Arizona and Alabama, in more than 30 states. Should the sky clear tonight, we may be able to see them tonight as well.
