Schreiber OPP – Charges laid after Break & Enter

A home invasion in Terrace Bay has led to multiple charges following an investigation by members of the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Friday, October 31, 2025, at approximately 10:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in Terrace Bay.

As a result of the incident, Dwayne FERRIS, age 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.