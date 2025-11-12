Red Pine Uncovers High-Grade Gold in Cooper Area

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce gold assay results from its Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The new assay results are from two (2) drill holes totaling 1,487 metres (“m”) completed as part of the exploration drilling program finished in July 2025. The holes were drilled to follow up on High-Grade surface sampling results of 75.90 g/t and 47.80 g/t gold*

(see red pine press release dated October 17, 2024) The results continue to outline the exploration potential of the Wawa Gold Project beyond the existing mineral resources that will be evaluated in the upcoming and fully funded Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Highlights from drilling and surface exploration results in the Cooper area (Tables 1-2 and Figure 1)

Discovery of 82.50 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 0.74 metres (“m”) in a quartz-tourmaline vein hosted in the Y106 shear in SD-25-556. Interpretations from surface observations and diamond drilling traced the Y106 shear over more than 500 m along strike and 320 m down-dip.

Confirmation that the Jubilee Shear extends 525 m north of the mineral resource. Confirmation that the gabbro dyke observed at depth and interpreted to be associated with stronger gold mineralization in the Jubilee South area extends in the Cooper Area (see press release of May 12, 2025);



*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and that the assay results from grab samples are not representative of the actual gold grade of the mineralized zones. Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: “The discovery of high-grade gold in the Cooper area underscores the strength of our exploration model and the untapped potential across the Wawa Gold Project. With the PEA targeted for completion in H1 2026, we are well

positioned to demonstrate the full value of this emerging gold district.”

***Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 6.0 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True widths are estimated to vary between 70 to 95% of the reported core length.

Discussion of Exploration Results

The Cooper Area hosts a network of at least 7 (seven) extensional shear zones hosting gold-mineralized quartz veins that are oriented NW to NNW and ENE. High-grade gold mineralization is present in the quartz veins hosted in each of the extensional shears. From west to east, the 7 extensional shear zones identified in the Cooper area include: the Jasper, the Bi-rich, the Y106,

the Root, the Cooper 11, the Cooper and the Ganley veins. Historical mining and underground development occurred in Cooper Vein (past producing Cooper Mine) and in the Jasper Vein (capped inclined shaft). This network of extensional shears is emerging as a significant exploration target in the northern extension of the Wawa Gold Project. The NW-oriented extensional shears are similar to the Minto Mine shear hosting the Minto Deposit. The new drilling intersections in the Y106 shear outline the potential of discovering new high-grade satellite deposits around the Jubilee Deposit with additional exploration.