Tuesday Morning News – November 11

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning late this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 1. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Lest we forget – Canadian military deaths in five wars (in some, the numbers are estimated:
- 267 – South Africa (1899 – 1902: the South African War)
- 68,000 – World War I (1914 – 1918: the First World War)
- 47,000 – World War II (1939 – 1945: the Second World War)
- 516 – Korea (1950 – 1953: the Korean War)
- 158 – Afghanistan (2001 – 2014: Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan)
- 130 – in Canadian peacekeeping missions
- an unknown number who have died after returning home as a result of their service
