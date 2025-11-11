Drive Careful Tonight

Nov 11, 2025 at 22:30
Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) A disabled dehicle at Mica Bay, Algoma, Algoma. Westbound lane and shoulder closed.
Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) Collision on at Rabbit Blanket Lake Road (LSPP) Eastbound lane and shoulder closed
20:22 – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) Collision on at Rabbit Blanket Lake Road (LSPP) Eastbound lane and shoulder closed
20:22 – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) A disabled vehicle at Mica Bay, Algoma, Algoma. Westbound lane and shoulder closed.
Nov 11, 2025 at 18:24
The falling snow is causing travel difficulties for some motorists. There are a lot of plows out working the highways.
One important tool is to visit the ON511 and check the cameras for your intended route. They will give you a visual of the road conditions, as ON511 often has delays especially during night hours for updating their website.
At this time, there are the following incidents:
Hwy 17:
18:35 – The collision at Pays Plat River Bridge has been cleared.
17:41 – Collision on Hwy 17 eastbound at Pays Plat River Bridge. Lane & East shoulder closed
17:41 – Three transports stuck on the Rossport Hill
Hwy 519:
18:00 – Car in Ditch
