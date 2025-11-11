Drive Careful Tonight

22:30 – CLEARED Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) A disabled dehicle at Mica Bay, Algoma, Algoma. Westbound lane and shoulder closed.

22:18 – CLEARED Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) Collision on at Rabbit Blanket Lake Road (LSPP) Eastbound lane and shoulder closed

20:22 – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) Collision on at Rabbit Blanket Lake Road (LSPP) Eastbound lane and shoulder closed

20:22 – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie) A disabled vehicle at Mica Bay, Algoma, Algoma. Westbound lane and shoulder closed.





The falling snow is causing travel difficulties for some motorists. There are a lot of plows out working the highways.

One important tool is to visit the ON511 and check the cameras for your intended route. They will give you a visual of the road conditions, as ON511 often has delays especially during night hours for updating their website.

At this time, there are the following incidents:

Hwy 17:

18:35 – The collision at Pays Plat River Bridge has been cleared.

17:41 – Collision on Hwy 17 eastbound at Pays Plat River Bridge. Lane & East shoulder closed

17:41 – Three transports stuck on the Rossport Hill

Hwy 519:

18:00 – Car in Ditch