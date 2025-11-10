Monday Morning News – November 10

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of snow. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -1. Wind chill -12 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -7. Wind chill near -10.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that Monday Night is Hockey Night in Wawa for WMHA U11 and U13 divisions!
U11 – 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
U13 – 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
All players registered in both Rep and House League will be divided into two teams to face off in exciting weekly matchups. Get ready for fast-paced fun, team spirit, and great hockey action every Monday night!
