50 years ago – The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Many today are thinking about the Edmund Fitzgerald that disappeared from the radar between 7:10 and 7:30 tonight, 50 years ago. The Edmund Fitzgerald was making her way across Lake Superior loaded with iron ore pellets when a huge November storm hit and the crew of the Fitz had to battle through 70 knot winds and 30 foot waves. Just shy of shelter at Whitefish Bay, the Fitzgerald was lost with all hands.

A search began and after listening to the radio transmissions, at first light Jim MacDonald and the crew of the fishing vessel the James D. left close to first light and headed out to look for the Fitz from Mamainse Harbour. With waves still thirty-five feet high, they were observed from a lighthouse to disappear from sight, on the trough of the waves but they continued. They recovered a lifeboat, life ring, flair gun and over twenty life jackets. Jim described a sheen on the water from oil from the Fitz and followed it to Coppermine Point where they recovered an inflatable life raft. Most of these materials were turned over to the OPP and he donated the rest to the museum at Whitefish Point (as told to ScottMcWilliam, 2022). The Fitzgerald and her crew’s final resting spot was located on November 14, 1975, in Canadian waters close to the international boundary at a depth of 530 feet, and is a protected gravesite.

At Split Rock Lighthouse, since 1985, the lighthouse has hosted a memorial ceremony and lighting the beacon. Since 1985, the 10th anniversary of the wreck, the lighthouse has hosted a memorial ceremony and beacon lighting.

The ceremony this year will begin at 4 p.m. CST. The lighthouse will temporarily close for a rendition of the naval hymn, followed by the names of the 29 crew members read aloud to the tolling of a ship’s bell. After the ceremony, the beacon will be lit in their honor, and the lighthouse tower will reopen to visitors until 6 pm. A livestream of the ceremony will be aired on MNHS.org. Additionally, there is a free panel discussion at the Minnesota History Center on The Enduring Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald on November 20 from 6:30 – 8 PM. This event is also accessible virtually via YouTube.

Closer to Wawa, is the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, Michigan. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society will hold an outdoor public remembrance service for the 50th Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial at Whitefish Point on Monday, November 10th, 2025 at 2:00 PM.

A ceremony for family members only will take place at 7:00 p.m.. Under no circumstances will the evening ceremony for the family members of the Edmund Fitzgerald be open to the public.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society will livestream this special event on Monday, 11/10/25 at 6:30pm, remembering the 29 men who lost their lives 50 years ago on the Edmund Fitzgerald. This memorial service is going to be emotional, respectful, and memorable. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

At 6:30 we will show you our first trailer of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim that took place this summer.

Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ has foloowed true to the artists wishes – the song has immortalized the story of the sinking and the loss of all hands aboard. Since then many have covered it – with a haunting one by Home Free.

November 10, 1975

Captain McSorley (C.M.) to Captain Cooper (C.C.):

3:30 PM – C.M.: “Anderson, this is the Fitzgerald. I have sustained some topside damage. I have a fence rail laid down, two vents lost or damaged, and a list. I’m checking down. Will you stay by me til I get to Whitefish?”

C.C.: “Charlie on that Fitzgerald. Do you have your pumps going?”

C.M.: “Yes, both of them

4:10 PM – The Fitzgerald radios the Arthur M. Anderson:

Fitzgerald: “Anderson, this is the Fitzgerald. I have lost both radars. Can you provide me with radar plots till we reach Whitefish Bay?”

Anderson: “Charlie on that, Fitzgerald. We’ll keep you advised of position.”

About 4:39 PM -The Fitzgerald cannot pick up the Whitefish Point radio beacon. The Fitzgerald radios the Coast Guard station at Grand Marais on Channel 16, the emergency channel. The Fitzgerald reestablishes contact on 22.

Between 4:30 and 5:00 PM -The Edmund Fitzgerald calls for any vessel in the Whitefish Point area regarding information about the beacon and light at Whitefish Point. They receive an answer by Woodard of the saltwater vessel Avafors. McSorley is informed that the beacon and the light are not operating.

Estimated between 5:30 and 6:00 PM – The Avafors radios the Edmund Fitzgerald:

Avafors: “Fitzgerald, this is the Avafors. I have the Whitefish light now but still am receiving no beacon. Over.”

Fitzgerald: “I’m very glad to hear it.”

Avafors: “The wind is really howling down here. What are the conditions where you are?”

Fitzgerald: (Unintelligible shouts heard by the Avafors.) “DON’T LET NOBODY ON DECK!”

Avafors: “What’s that, Fitzgerald? Unclear. Over.”

Fitzgerald: “I have a bad list, lost both radars. And am taking heavy seas over the deck. One of the worst seas I’ve ever been in.”

Avafors: “If I’m correct, you have two radars.”

Fitzgerald: “They’re both gone.”

Sometime before 7:00 PM – The Anderson is struck by two huge waves that put water on the ship, 35 feet above the water line. The waves hit with enough force to push the starboard lifeboat down, damaging the bottom.

7:10 PM – The Fitzgerald is still being followed by the Arthur M. Anderson. They are about 10 miles behind the Fitzgerald. The conversation between McSorley and the first mate of the Anderson:

Anderson: “Fitzgerald, this is the Anderson. Have you checked down?”

Fitzgerald: “Yes we have.”

Anderson: “Fitzgerald, we are about 10 miles behind you, and gaining about 1 1/2 miles per hour. Fitzgerald, there is a target 19 miles ahead of us. So the target would be 9 miles on ahead of you.”

Fitzgerald: “Well, am I going to clear?”

Anderson: “Yes. He is going to pass to the west of you.”

Fitzgerald: “Well, fine.”

Anderson: “By the way, Fitzgerald, how are you making out with your problem?”

Fitzgerald: “We are holding our own.”

Anderson: “Okay, fine. I’ll be talking to you later.”

They never did speak later…The 29 men on board the Fitzgerald will never again speak with anyone outside of the ship.

Sometime between 7:10 and 7:30 PM. It is estimated that this was the time period when the ship vanished and sank.

7:15 PM – The Fitzgerald enters a squall while still on Lake Superior; the squall obscures the vessel from radar observation by the Anderson, this is normal when in a squall.

7:25 PM – Edmund Fitzgerald disappears from the radar of the S.S. Arthur M. Anderson

7:55 PM – The Anderson calls again and informs the Coast Guard that they have lost the Fitzgerald both visually and on radar.