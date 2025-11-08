Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -16 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -8 this evening and -17 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The curling club has launched their Social Curling Nights. They ask all curlers to mark their calendar for next Friday, November 14th from 7 – 10 p.m. Drop in and practice your shooting skills, that ever so graceful knee bend when you launch your rocks… and just have fun!
- Don’t forget to sign up for your Turkey Dinner at the Legion’s Seniors Christmas Dinner to be held Sunday, November 30th, 2025. Your last day to sign up is November 26th.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Weekend Hockey U11 & U13 - November 8, 2025
- East Algoma OPP – 46th impaired driving charge of 2025 - November 8, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – November 8 - November 8, 2025