East Algoma OPP – 46th impaired driving charge of 2025

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, members of the East Algoma OPP were on patrol along Highway 17 near Basswood Lake Road, east of the town of Iron Bridge, when they observed an eastbound white car travelling at a high rate of speed.

After the driver attempted to flee from police, officers later found both the vehicle and the driver at an apartment unit on Highway 17 in Iron Bridge. During the interaction, officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol and subsequently placed the individual under arrest.

The driver was transported to the Blind River detachment, where they refused to provide a breath sample.

Barry TONNELLI, 73 years-old from Iron Bridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 8, 2026.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7days.

The OPP remains committed to keeping Ontario’s roads safe from drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers. Impaired drivers continue to pose a significant threat to road safety across the province.