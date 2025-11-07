Breaking News

Friday Morning News – November 7

Weather:

The first winter weather is hitting our area – since last night there have been seveeral incidents that have caused lane closures in the area.:

  • Hwy 631 reduced to one lane in the White River area (Tukanee Lake Road and White River Air Service Base Road) due to a collision.
  • Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the White River area due to a disabled vehicle. (cleared at 3:47 a.m.)
  • Hwy 17 – Marathon, near DM 826 the hwy is blocked due to a jackknifed TTU. At one point all lanes were closed. (cleared at 1:57 a.m.)
  • Today – Periods of rain mixed with snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to -3 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -8 this evening and -13 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that a household staple for over 200 years (208), the Farmers’ Almanac has announced their final publication with the 2026 edition
