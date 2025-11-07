East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Driving without plates

On November 5, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a small red 4-door car operating with no plates at numerous known addresses in Elliot Lake. Police stopped the car a short time afterwards and the driver was spoken to, charged, and vehicle towed.

Chrystal RELLINGER, 35-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with: Drive motor vehicle, no plates.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 17, 2025.