East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Driving while Suspended

On November 3, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person with multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Police observed a wanted person operating a small grey Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and conducted a traffic stop on Hillside Drive South. The driver, who also had a suspended license, was subsequently arrested and the SUV was towed and impounded.

Brian WATSON, 45-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Drive while suspended

Two Committal Warrants executed

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 17, 2025.