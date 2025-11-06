Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – Applications being accepted

The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund is launching their annual holiday hamper program for families within our communities that need a helping hand. This year, it is our intent to do what we do best in Wawa – come together as a community to support each other.

For over 60 years we have been operating this program through our charitable organization. Today we welcome your application for a hamper.

Your application will be considered by our team of volunteers, and if selected, we will confirm with the information provided in this form. If you have extenuating circumstances, please call Richard Watson at (705) 297-5868 or Rose Ann Turyk at (905) 912-2143 or email [email protected].

Please only submit one application per household; duplicate entries may affect your application process. Applications will close on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, and deliveries will be made on Thursday, December 18th, 2025. Please be sure someone is home to accept your hamper.

Apply Online – bit.ly/WCHFApply

Schedule a Call – 705-852-1353

Apply in Person – Wawa Community Food Bank during Operating Hours, 96 Broadway Ave.

Donations

Today we ask for your support to continue and expand our efforts to ensure everyone in our community has the opportunity to share a holiday meal.

Thank you from the volunteers at the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund.

Donate Online – bit.ly/WCHFDonate

Donate by Mail (Please include Donation Form)

Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

P.O. Box 1365, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Donate in Person – Wawa Public Library (Business Hours), 40 Broadway Avenue